TTU officials release photos of suspect, vehicle related to Sunday sexual assault on campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Texas Tech University have released a photo of suspect and a vehicle related to the Sunday sexual assault on campus.
Police say the assault happened around 1:02 a.m. Sunday on the west side of the Coleman residence hall.
The student said she was approached by a Hispanic male on the south side of the residence hall and was sexually assaulted outside the west side.
Police are calling it a “Sexual Assault by Forcible Fondling.”
The Hispanic male is said to be 19 to 22 years of age, with long sideburns and a thin mustache. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a baseball cap with a dark back and a light-colored front. He was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve top, light-colored shorts and tennis shoes.
If you recognize the man in this photograph or have any information about this incident, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
The next night, Texas Tech Police sent a notice about an attempted sexual assault on campus Monday evening. It happened in the Wall Gates parking lot.
Campus police say a female reported the male asked for directions and attempted to assault her. She was able to fend off the attacker and ran towards the Education Building.
The suspect in the second case is described as having a small build, about 140 pounds, approximately 6-feet tall with dark hair, dark eyes, facial hair and long sideburns. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jeans, dark clothing and possibly wearing a hoodie.
Texas Tech released this statement regarding the incident: “Texas Tech Police are conducting investigations into both incidents. It’s uncertain at this time if the two are related. Texas Tech Police and Lubbock Police Department have an increased patrol presence around campus. Texas Tech encourages the campus community to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.”
Anyone who may have witnessed activity related to this incident or who has knowledge of the responsible party are encouraged to contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-743-2000, or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Texas Tech Police say they have increased patrols on campus and the Lubbock Police Department is assisting.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.