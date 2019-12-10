TTU students respond to sexual assault on campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on the campus of Texas Tech University early yesterday morning.
The university notified the campus community of the assault in compliance with the Clery Act.
At approximately 1:02 am, a woman was approached by a man on the south side of Coleman Residence Hall. The woman said the man sexually assaulted her.
The woman said she ran from the area. The man was last seen on the west side of Coleman Hall.
Security footage caught an image of the suspect.
The Hispanic man is approximately 19 to 22 years old. He is described as having long sideburns and a thin mustache.
He is approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He is said to have been wearing a dark colored long sleeve top, light colored shorts, tennis shoes and a ball cap.
Students at Texas Tech said overall, they feel safe on campus, but are a little nervous the suspect from this weekend is still on the loose.
“I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t feel safe for everybody knowing that the guy is still out there, especially if he happens to be a student on campus, that’s kind of close to everybody,” Demetri Board said.
“I feel like they control the situations okay, because they did alert everyone to be cautious and they do sell pepper spray on campus,” Alena Oglesby said.
“I feel pretty safe on campus, I live on campus, and sometimes I take walks at night, I feel pretty safe here,” Georgia Borland said.
The Texas Tech Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the suspect to contact them at 806-743-2000 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
