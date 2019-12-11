Charter school donates car to grandmother who walks to work everyday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In light of the giving season, a charter school is giving back to one of their families.
Kathie Loshbough is raising her three grandchildren. Each morning she drops one off at daycare, one at Condra Charter School and one at Ramirez Elementary before heading to Walmart, where she works.
Loshbough does not have a car, so each morning she walks or takes an Uber.
Well, not anymore.
Loshbough thought she was being called into her grandson’s school to talk about his behavior today.
“She said she needed to see me today and I was like, oh what did he do?” Loshbough said.
Instead, Condra Charter School surprised her with a car donated by Anytime Unlock.
Brooke Phillips, the business manager at Condra, started a fundraiser on Facebook to pay for the registration and insurance. She said all $700 were raised in just six hours.
Phillips said she cannot think of someone more deserving than Loshbough.
“Kathie is loving and kind and comes to every parent meeting and comes to talk to us all the time and just takes care of her grand-kids,” Phillips said, “and walks to her work at Walmart and back and daycare and preschools and my heart just went out to her.”
Loshbough would do anything to care for her grand-kids, and that includes teaching them “they can.”
“I mean, there is no I can’t. It’s I can and I’m going to and it’s going to happen,” Loshbough said, “and if we have to walk to get there, that’s what we have to do.”
But now, Loshbough said she feels like she can breathe.
“It’s amazing, I don’t even have words to describe,” Loshbough said. “This has changed my life. She changed my life.”
Loshbough said she made a deal with god, that if something like this happened, the first place she would take her family is church.
