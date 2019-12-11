1 dead after Wednesday crash near Clovis Road, Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the 3500 block of Clovis Highway Wednesday morning.
The crash was about a quarter mile west of the Clovis-Loop 289 intersection. East-bound lanes coming into Lubbock are blocked off. Traffic is being diverted to the nearby access road.
Police have not released the name of the person who died or how many people were involved in this crash.
The full alert sent from the city is down below:
This is an emergency notification from the Lubbock Police Department regarding a(n) Major Accident. The incident details at this time are: Major Crash in the 3500 block of Clovis Highway. Eastbound lanes are closed and will remain closed for the next few hours affecting the morning commute. Seek alternate routes. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.