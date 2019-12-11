Derek Campos ready for Bellator 236

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Derek Campos takes great pride in representing the Hub City at the national level in mixed martial arts and he will get another opportunity when he takes on rising star A.J. McKee in Bellator 236.
After dominating Daniel Straus in the opening round matchup of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix, Campos had the option to choose between three fighters.
His decision was easy, he wanted the upcoming star (15-0), A.J. McKee.
"I wanted to test myself. I wanted to push myself against who people are saying is the best right now in the 145-pound division, and that is A.J. McKee," Campos said.
Derek said in our interview that everyone is counting him out and all that is doing is adding fuel to his fire.
"He is on a 15-fight winning streak and I got my hands full, but I am 100-percent confident that I can finish him," Campos said.
The bout will take place Dec. 21 in Hawaii and will be televised on the Paramount Network.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.