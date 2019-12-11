LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog for some, sun for a few, but warmer weather is on the way. For a while. A cold front or two also figure in my updated forecast, which means eventually colder for all and showers for some.
Areas of low visibility have been occurring in the far western and southern KCBD viewing area this morning. Drivers in these areas should anticipate the possibility of rapidly varying visibility and allow extra drive time. Also in these areas there may be ice on vehicle windshields.
As of this posting, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for southeastern New Mexico, including Lea County, until 10 AM CST (9 AM MST).
Later this morning I’ll update and add to this story, plus I’ll add today’s video.
Today will become mostly cloudy, breezy, and a little warmer. Highs will be in the 50s. Winds, while light early, will increase to a range of 10 to 20 mph with gusts near or a bit above 25 mph in the central and southern viewing area and 15 to 25 with gusts near 30 mph in the northern viewing area.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and very chilly. Lows will be in the 30s. The breeze will continue in the 10 to 20 mph range.
