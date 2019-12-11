Funeral information for Wolfforth woman in Sunday’s fatal crash

God called Cassidy home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born September 6, 1986 in Post, Texas to Jym Rinehart and Shelly (Harris) Wisdom. She graduated from South Plains College as a Cosmetologist. She was a manager at Back 40 Grill in Lubbock. She attended The Worship Center in Lubbock. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, and made it her business to take care of each and every one of them. She was very athletic, loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. She will be very missed by all who loved her. Cassidy is survived by her parents, Jym and Amy Rinehart of Gail and Shelly and Sid Wisdom of Abernathy; sisters, Shylo Mitchell and husband, Wesley of Lamesa and Becky Dobyns of Fort Worth; brother, Symeron Rinehart and wife, Courtenay of The Woodlands; boyfriend, Taylor Jordan and two children, Karsyn Keck and Brock Jordan all of Lubbock; grandmothers, Sandy Turner and husband, Jeff of Saint Lawrence, Melba Canon of Gail and Yvonne Finley of Granbury; nieces, Presley Rinehart, Addie Short, Haley Harris and Jade Harris; nephews, Prescott Rinehart and Jack Henry Harris; boyfriend’s parents, Gary and Traci Jordan of Andrews and Sandra and Vic Goldston both of Lubbock; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Riley Harris, Bryan Barnes, Edward Rinehart, Joe Canon, and Bill Finley.