Hobbs man arrested by after foot pursuit for outstanding warrant and probation violation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 11, 2019, members of the Lea County Drug Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service in apprehending Omar Castaneda, 35, from Hobbs, New Mexico .
Castaneda had an outstanding felony warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a warrant for probation violation.
According to the police report, agents located Castaneda at a residence in Hobbs, New Mexico. Castaneda ran back into his residence and attempted to close a bedroom door on pursuing officers. He then escaped through a back door of the home and into the back yard. After a brief foot pursuit, Castaneda was taken into custody, transported and booked into the Hobbs City Jail.
