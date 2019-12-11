KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bojangles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bojangles, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bojangles is a 4-year-old pit bull.
He does amazing with other dogs. But, he has tested positive for heartworms.
Bojangles’ adoption fees for Wednesday, Dec. 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Callie
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.