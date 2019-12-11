Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Immigrant advocates have sued the Trump administration for ending a free hotline that allowed detained immigrants to report concerns about custody conditions. The nonprofit group Freedom for Immigrants says the administration yanked the line after it was featured on the Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black." The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles says the move is retaliation for the group's criticism of custody conditions. U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement says the hotline was removed last year from a list of legal providers that immigrants can call for free. The agency says the group had been misusing the hotline for three-way calling to connect detainees to family.