Market Street is offering wine bottle engraving for the holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Market Street locations in Lubbock will offer free wine bottle engraving this Friday, December 13th, Saturday, December 14th and Sunday, December 15th to celebrate the holiday season.
World-renowned engraver, Ken Brown, will work with store guests to commemorate the occasion of their choice by engraving up to seven words and a date on any wine bottle. Guests can mark a holiday party, an anniversary, or any upcoming event.
Market Street wine departments offer an impressive selection of wines from all over the world. The engraving event is free with any wine purchase.
Event details can be found below:
WHO: Ken Brown, Master Engraver
WHAT: Free wine bottle engraving
WHEN: Friday, December 13th 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14th 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15th 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: Market Street (Friday) Market Street (Saturday) Market Street (Sunday) 3405 50th St. 4205 98th St. 4425 19th St. Lubbock, TX. 79413 Lubbock, TX. 79423 Lubbock, TX. 7940
