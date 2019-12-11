New TABC permit allows third party delivery of alcoholic beverages to Texans doors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texans now have another way to order drinks for the holiday season. A new permit allows delivery drivers to bring alcohol orders directly to your door. Third-party delivery services, like Instacart and Favor, can now go to pick up the alcohol from licensed business (through the TABC) like bars, restaurants and liquor stores, and bring it right to you at home.
Back in May 2019, the consumer delivery permit was passed and signed into law. It was effective starting September 1, 2019. Since then, the TABC has been working with the Alcoholic Beverage Industry to craft requirements for the applying businesses and delivery drivers.
“As part of this new delivery service we’re requiring that drivers or delivery drivers rather complete the training that allows them to basically avoid those types of sales which could be illegal,” said Chris Porter, the TABC Public Information Officer, “Whereas currently-bartenders and most waiters, they already take training that kind of helps them identify young people or intoxicated people. We’ll be requiring, you know, requiring a similar type of training or these delivery drivers.”
“It's been a long process,” said Porter, “We've been working with lawmakers, including in Lubbock and across the state, to kind of get this bill have passed to the satisfaction of all the lawmakers into the Texas consumers and then again, working with the industry members themselves to make sure everybody's ready to go will be issued the first permit.”
Porter said some businesses have already started submitting their applications for the consumer delivery permits. He expects some of those permits to be issued next week. He also said it takes about two to three weeks to process the application for the permit.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.