Patchy dense fog expected overnight tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Mostly cloudy skies remain in the forecast tonight through mid-morning Thursday.
Areas of dense fog are also expected to develop across the viewing area overnight tonight.
This may reduce visibilities to less than a mile at several locations across the South Plains.
Clouds and fog should burn off mid-morning through noon followed by partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon.
Highs warm into the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.
Winds become west at 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible during the afternoon hours.
Fair skies continue Thursday night with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.
Friday should be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs between 65 and 70 degrees most areas.
A slight drop in temperatures can be expected over the weekend followed by colder air Sunday into Monday.
