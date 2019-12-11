Pay It Forward: Surprising a Covenant Medical Group employee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Covenant Medical Group employee, Delma Prieto, was nominated by one of her co-workers for this week’s Pay It Forward segment. Nia Ramos nominated Prieto for Pay It Forward.
Prieto’s mother has been sick and she has been taking care of her. Ramos, KCBD NewsChannel 11 and WesTex Federal Credit Union hid in an office and waited to surprise Prieto.
Vicki Love, WesTex Federal Credit Union CEO: “Hi Delma, I’m assuming you know this young lady Nia. Nia why don’t you tell Delma why we’re here today?”
Nia Ramos, Nominator: “Well, I nominated you for Pay It Forward. Everything you’ve been going through. I figured this would be a great blessing for you and your family.”
Delma Prieto, Nominee: “Oh my goodness. Why did you do that?”
Vicki Love: ”We understand that you’ve been caring for your mother. And that you’ve kind of had to work some late hours to kind of catch up on things. And all of those things can be stressful in our lives. And she nominated you, as she said, for our pay it forward. And we’re so honored today to pay it forward to you in the way of a monetary donation for you to use however you would like.”
Delma: “Thank you so much.”
Vicki: “You're so welcome.”
Vicki: “Well, we hope it makes your day and your holidays.”
Delma: “It did.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.