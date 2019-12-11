Red Raiders upset No. 1 Louisville

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, the Red Raider basketball program knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation, as they defeat No. 1 Louisville 70-57.
On Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden and without their leading scorer in Jahmi'us Ramsey, the Red Raiders played gritty defense and locked down the Cardinals to just 32-percent from the field.
In all, the Red Raiders had three players reach double-digits.
Davide Moretti had 14-points, Terrence Shannon jr. had 13-points.
Avery Benson came off of the bench and was the spark this team needed.
Benson had 10-points and four rebounds but was the motivation Texas Tech needed.
With the win, Texas Tech improves to 6-3 on the season and will host Southern Miss on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
