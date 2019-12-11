Take 5 Oil Change representatives release statement after numerous complaints of unauthorized charges

We recently learned of an issue with our third-party credit card processor, which resulted in some of our customers being double-charged, and others experiencing a delay between the date of their service and the date their payments were processed. Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance to Take 5 Oil Change. We understand customers’ frustrations and are working to resolve this issue and will reimburse all impacted customers as quickly as possible. If customers have any questions in the meantime, they can contact us directly at customerservice@take5oilchange.com and we will address their inquiry as quickly as possible.