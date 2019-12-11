Take 5 Oil Change representatives release statement after numerous complaints of unauthorized charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After numerous complaints about Take 5 Oil Change double-charging and making unauthorized charges to customers who say they haven’t been to the business in months in some instances, representatives for the company have issued the following statement:
We recently learned of an issue with our third-party credit card processor, which resulted in some of our customers being double-charged, and others experiencing a delay between the date of their service and the date their payments were processed. Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance to Take 5 Oil Change. We understand customers’ frustrations and are working to resolve this issue and will reimburse all impacted customers as quickly as possible. If customers have any questions in the meantime, they can contact us directly at customerservice@take5oilchange.com and we will address their inquiry as quickly as possible.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 reached out to the company after receiving multiple emails, phone calls, and messages on social media about the issues they are experiencing with Take 5 Oil Change.
If you have an issue that needs to be resolved, representatives say to make sure you include your name, email address, physical address, phone number, date of service and amount charged.
