Teens impacted by Alzheimer’s disease encouraged to apply for scholarships

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200 to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Essays can be submitted by visiting Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.