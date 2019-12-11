Teens impacted by Alzheimer’s disease encouraged to apply for scholarships

New York (KCBD) - High school seniors across the country who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease are invited to apply for scholarships through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Teens impacted by Alzheimer’s disease are are encouraged to share their experiences to raise awareness and have the chance to earn a college scholarship through the annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest.
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200 to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Essays can be submitted by visiting Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
All essays must be submitted by January 17, 2020.
Scholarship amounts range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $2,500, third prize of $1,500 to honorable mentions between $1,000 and $500.
“No matter how young or old you are, Alzheimer’s can impact your life,” said Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s president and CEO, Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. “Teens across the country are helping to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, volunteering at care settings and even conducting scientific research. We encourage them to share their stories to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness.”
Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded. AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors. Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org/donate or calling Alzheimer Foundation of America at 866-232-8484.
