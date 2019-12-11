Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Approves Texas Tech’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree

"With this approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Texas Tech University is one step closer to increasing veterinary care in West Texas and the state," said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech President. "The support of the governor, our local legislators, the civic leaders of Amarillo and the numerous donors who believe in this initiative have led us to this monumental day. Their support will allow Texas Tech to provide an affordable and innovative veterinary education that will enhance the veterinary workforce statewide and service to the large-animal industry and to rural Texas. I also want to express my appreciation to the members of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and all their supporting staff."