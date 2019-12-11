Traffic Alert: Major crash reported near 3500 block of Clovis Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a major crash in the 3500 block of Clovis Highway reported early Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred about a quarter mile west of the Clovis-Loop 289 intersection.
East-bound lanes coming into Lubbock are currently blocked off. Traffic is being diverted to the near by access road.
The full alert sent from the city is down below:
This is an emergency notification from the Lubbock Police Department regarding a(n) Major Accident. The incident details at this time are: Major Crash in the 3500 block of Clovis Highway. Eastbound lanes are closed and will remain closed for the next few hours affecting the morning commute. Seek alternate routes. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.
