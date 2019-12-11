Twin Peaks is now auditioning for first Lubbock restaurant

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail. The Lubbock location will house 32 taps at the central interior and at the patio bar, 76 total TVs, an outdoor firepit and two patios – one being a serviceable smoking patio. It will also feature rollup patio garage doors to be open during service hours.