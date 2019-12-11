Twin Peaks is now auditioning for first Lubbock restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twin Peaks is on the lookout for talented individuals to join its team in preparation for its Jan. 20 grand opening in Lubbock.
With the 6,800-square-foot sports oasis nearing completion, Twin Peaks is seeking 140 Twin Peaks Girls and 60 Heart of the House members (cooks, bar backs, bussers) for the new restaurant, which will be located at 6012 Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at Work4TwinPeaks.com or in person by visiting the hiring trailer that will be on-site in front Home2 Suites at 6004 Marsha Sharp Freeway. and the new restaurant daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Joining the Twin Peaks team comes with a variety of perks such as flexible hours and a fun work environment that includes great tips. Twin Peaks Girls wear “Lumber-Jill” costumes and sports tops that support all the big games, adding to the mountain sports lodge setting. Fun costume parties are also scheduled at least once a month.
“We are looking for friendly, outgoing individuals to join the Twin Peaks team in Lubbock,” said Permian Entertainment’s General Manager Heath Herrington. “We take pride in serving our guests and providing opportunities for our team. If you’re looking for a personally and financially rewarding career, Twin Peaks has a position for you. We can’t wait to bring Twin Peaks to Lubbock and we’re proud to add new jobs to the community.”
Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail. The Lubbock location will house 32 taps at the central interior and at the patio bar, 76 total TVs, an outdoor firepit and two patios – one being a serviceable smoking patio. It will also feature rollup patio garage doors to be open during service hours.
