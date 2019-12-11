WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for suspects in 5 incidents

Can you help us identify or locate these suspects? This week we have five cases we need YOUR help with. First up, we have two suspects, one male and one female, use stolen credit cards from a lost wallet. They used the cards at multiple locations. Do you recognize either of them? Next, we have a male suspect break a vehicle window and steal items from inside. Unfortunately, even if you lock those doors, these pesky thieves find a way to steal valuable items left in vehicles. Next up, detectives need help locating Ricardo Real! Can you help us find him? Then we have a suspect steal items out of a vehicle parked in a residential area in the 9300 block of Primerose Avenue. Last but not least, we have another suspect going around steal more items from vehicles. If you have any information on these cases, please call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a cash reward! #TippinAintSnitchin