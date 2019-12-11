WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for suspects in 5 incidents

Lubbock police are searching for robbery suspect Ricardo Real. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital | December 11, 2019 at 1:22 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 1:22 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are looking for suspects in five different incidents in this week's Wanted Wednesday.

In the first incident, a male and female suspect were seen using stolen credit cards at several different locations back on Oct. 8.

In the second incident, a suspect broke out the driver's side window of a vehicle in the Covenant parking garage and stole items inside.

LPD is also searching for robbery suspect Ricardo Real. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Police are also looking for a vehicle burglary suspect who stole items out of a parked vehicle in the 9300 block of Primrose Avenue back on Nov. 12.

Another vehicle burglary suspect stole items from multiple vehicles at the Thrive Apartments on Dec. 3.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

