Coping with holiday parties during recovery

Most of us have heard that breaking away from an addiction is a life long struggle. Curt Maddon, the CEO of the Ranch at Dove Tree, says that’s not true. He says the first holiday is the hardest but each year gets better while the brain is healing. He explains, “The good news about recovery is you’re not going to walk around for the rest of your life wanting to use drugs or drink alcohol. What’s happening internally when a person goes into recovery is they’re learning a design for living to practice on a daily basis. And two, their brain, where addiction and alcoholism center, is healing and the more time goes by with a sustained recovery effort, the more healing the brain receives. So what you experience this year is not going to be like anything you experience next year. And most in recovery will tell you it gets easier.”