Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a 16-year-old boy from Lamesa is dead after a crash on Farm-to-market road 289, 13 miles southwest of Lamesa.
- DPS reports the teen was driving south when he veered off the road, over corrected and lost control before hitting a tractor trailer.
- The other driver was not injured. No other details are available at this time.
The Texas Higher Education Board has approved Texas Tech’s request for a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree Program.
- That solidifies the the class of 60 students who will enter the School of Veterinary Medicine in the fall of 2021.
- The ground for that school was broken in September.
The House of Representatives passed a defense bill that includes paid family leave, allowing federal working 12 weeks of paid leave.
- That provision was made in exchange for the establishment of a space force.
- The measure will now go to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.
And the House’s Judiciary Committee will vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump today.
- The will reconvene to hear any proposed amendments to the articles before voting on whether to recommend them to the House floor for a full House vote.
- Two articles of impeachment were brought against President Trump earlier this week — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
