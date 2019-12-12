DPS releases details of fatal crash near Lamesa; 16-year-old killed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details from a Wednesday morning crash where they say a 16-year-old male was killed.
DPS says at 8:17 Wednesday morning, an unidentified 16-year-old male was driving south on FM 829 13 miles southwest of Lamesa, when he veered off the roadway and overcorrected. DPS says he lost control and entered the northbound lane, colliding with a semi-truck.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The report indicates weather conditions were foggy and road conditions were wet. DPS says both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
