Foggy then sunny, warmer then cold

Sunsets in the Northern Hemisphere are at their earliest in early December. Yes, preceding what is referred to as the "shortest day" of the year - the Winter Solstice - by nearly three weeks. Lubbock's sunset on the upcoming Solstice (December 21) will be at 5:43 PM. However, from about November 30 through December 11 Lubbock's sunset is at 5:39 - the earliest of the entire year. *