Foggy then sunny, warmer then cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog this morning. Sun this afternoon. Warmer tomorrow. Colder heading into next week. Precipitation remains elusive. For those who are not fans of early sunsets, take heart. Details follow.
Once again there are areas of low visibility in the KCBD viewing area this morning. Drivers should anticipate the possibility of rapidly varying visibility, allow extra travel time, drive slower, leave extra space between your vehicle and others, and use your low beam headlights. High beams reflect more light back at you which may reduce your ability to see.
As of this posting, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the southwestern KCBD viewing area until 10 AM CST (9 AM MST). This Advisory includes Gaines and Lea (New Mexico) counties.
The fog this morning will give way to a sunny sky this afternoon. It will be warmer, with highs ranging from the mid-50s in the northwest to the low 60s south. Winds for most of the day will range from 5 to 15 mph, though occasionally 10 to 20 mph.
Fog is not expected in the Lubbock area tonight. It will be mostly fair with a light breeze and lows in the 30s.
Mostly sunny tomorrow with a cold morning, nothing unusual, then a warmer afternoon.
The warm-up reverses this weekend. Saturday's highs will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. Sunday's highs may reach only the upper 40s in the far northern KCBD viewing area to the mid-60s, possibly upper 60s, in the far southern KCBD viewing area.
The coldest air will envelop West Texas early next week. Lows will drop into the 20s with highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday.
Precipitation, at least in the viewing area, appears unlikely. Wintry showers, including snow, are likely in the Panhandles. Light rain may fall on the northern viewing area Sunday afternoon and evening. As the showers end they may briefly change to light snow Sunday night.
You'll be able to view our updated outlooks for rain and snow, as well as amounts, in the video I'll add to the Weather Page by mid-morning.
For those of you who are not fans of early sunsets, take heart. For the next six months each sunset will be just a little later each day.
Sunsets in the Northern Hemisphere are at their earliest in early December. Yes, preceding what is referred to as the "shortest day" of the year - the Winter Solstice - by nearly three weeks. Lubbock's sunset on the upcoming Solstice (December 21) will be at 5:43 PM. However, from about November 30 through December 11 Lubbock's sunset is at 5:39 - the earliest of the entire year. *
On the other hand, the latest sunrises in the Northern Hemisphere fall after the "shortest day" of the year by two weeks. Lubbock's Solstice sunrise will be at 7:48, but its latest sunrises of the year occur from January 6 through 9, at 7:53 - the latest of any time in the year.
Sunrise to sunset on the Winter Solstice is 9 hours and 55 minutes: 7:48 - 5:43. *
The Winter Solstice, this year at 10:19 PM on December 21, marks the astrological beginning of winter. Meteorological Winter began December 1 and runs through February.
If you are interested in the mechanics, I ran across an article at EarthSky.org that goes into more depth. You can find it, "When is my earliest sunset?" (alternately "Why aren’t the earliest sunsets on the shortest day?") here: https://earthsky.org/earth/winter-solstice-and-late-sunrise?utm_content=buffereb28a&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
* Depending on the table or calculator you use, and the exact location, the time and dates may vary slightly. For example, timeanddate.com shows Lubbock’s earliest sunset as 5:38 PM on December 4.
