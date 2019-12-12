2 injured in Brownfield house explosion

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a house exploded in Brownfield just after 11:15 a.m.
The house is located near 2nd and Buckley in Brownfield.
The Brownfield Fire Department is investigating the explosion, but they believe there was a propane tank inside the home.
Officials believe the residents were trying to heat the house when the explosion happened.
The severity of the injuries of the two people inside the home is not known at this time. Both residents were outside of the home when emergency officials arrived.
The identities of those injured have not been released at this time.
