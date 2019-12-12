JJ Culver on his record-setting 100-point game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was all the talk after his record breaking performance.
"JJ Culver in an NAIA game last night scored 100 points," ESPN's Mike Greenberg said.
From ESPN to every sports media outlet in between, people across the nation and around the globe were talking about JJ Culver.
“Last night was crazy and it was historical,” JJ Culver said. “I got to thank God, my coaches and my teammates, I couldn’t have done it without them, and I also couldn’t have done it without my families support. It was just a historic night to be honestly.”
Lubbock-native JJ Culver had never dreamed of scoring 100 points, he was just hoping to break the school record of 51.
But after a magical performance against Southwestern Adventist, he became the second NAIA player to ever reach the century mark.
"It happened so fast. I am still a little speechless to be honest," WBU head basketball coach Ty Harrelson said. "When he got to 51, the players said let him keep going coach and lets see what happens. And then, that quickly got to 84, and then at that point - I didn't want to be the coach that took the guy out that could have scored 100 in a game."
Backed by his teammates support, JJ Culver went for it...
Playing solid defense, running the offense and shooting his shot.
And, with about a minute left in the game, Culver beat his man on a backdoor cut and finished at the rim.
“Man, the 100th-point was crazy. I got an and-one on that 100th-point and then I just heard the whole crowd going live and screaming,” JJ Culver said. “It was like a dream come true to score 100 points in a game, it was just amazing.”
