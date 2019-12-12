Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-TEXAS EXECUTION
Texas inmate executed for killing prison supervisor in 2003
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been executed for killing a supervisor at a state prison shoe factory in Amarillo nearly 17 years ago. Travis Runnels received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 46-year-old Runnels was sentenced to death in the January 2003 killing of 38-year-old Stanley Wiley. Prosecutors say Runnels slashed Wiley's throat with a knife used to trim shoes. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected claims by Runnels’ attorneys that he was sentenced to death because of false testimony at trial. Runnels is the 22nd U.S. inmate put to death this year and the ninth in Texas.
Judge to decide on removing Texas baby's life support
DALLAS (AP) — A judge on Thursday will consider whether a Texas hospital can take a 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family's opposition. At the hearing in Fort Worth, a judge will consider the request by Tinslee Lewis' family for a temporary injunction to stop Cook Children's Medical Center from removing life-sustaining treatment for the girl. Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas so-called’ “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped.
Houston police chief: Slain sergeant's vest didn't fail
HOUSTON (AP) — The bullet-resistant vest worn by a Houston police sergeant who was fatally shot was not penetrated by bullets as initially thought, according to a Houston Police Department statement. The initial belief that Sgt. Christopher Brewster's soft body armor failed had prompted Police Chief Art Acevedo on Tuesday to warn officers to equip themselves with heavy vests over the soft armor. But in a statement issued Wednesday night, Acevedo said further investigation showed the department's initial concern “are unfounded.”
Texas police officer killed by man fleeing traffic stop
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in the Houston area are searching for a 21-year-old man who they say struck and killed a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop. Harris County authorities say a warrant for felony murder has been issued for Tavores Henderson. Police say Henderson struck and killed Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night. Police say Henderson had an outstanding warrant on a domestic violence-related charge. Sullivan is the second Houston-area police officer to die on duty in less than a week.
ICE arrested fewer in 2019 as resources shifted to border
DALLAS (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they have arrested fewer people during the 2019 budget year than last year. That's in part because resources were shifted to help handle a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. ICE is the Homeland Security agency tasked with interior enforcement. ICE enforcement and removal officers arrest and detain immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Acting Director Matt Albence says there were 143,000 arrests made in the year that ended Sept. 30. That's about 13,000 fewer than in the 2018 budget year. Albence says the average number of immigrants in detention was 50,165.
Texas police: Officer fatally shot man who had assaulted him
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police say an officer answering a disturbance call has shot dead a man who was assaulting him. The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in a newly developed neighborhood of tract houses in League City, 26 miles southeast of Houston. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, as it does all police-involved shootings in League City. The (Galveston County) Daily News reports the death is the fourth fatal police-involved shooting in the past two years in the city of about 107,000 residents.
No injuries after brief lockdown at Texas naval air station
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — No one was hurt after a reportedly armed person at Texas naval air station prompted a lockdown. The Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was locked down Wednesday morning and people were told to shelter in place. That order was lifted later in the morning. Base gates were reopened, but people were asked to stay away from one building on the base. The lockdown came after shootings last week at a naval air station in Florida and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, though Corpus Christi officials say there's no indication the events are linked.
Details sparse after a Texas man is fatally shot by police
TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — More than a week after a 28-year-old Texas man was fatally shot in the head by a police officer, authorities haven’t released any details on the circumstances of the shooting. Michael Dean was killed Dec. 2 in Temple, located 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Austin. Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, says the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel" to Dean's family. Temple police identified Dean as the victim the day after the shooting and on Tuesday identified the officer as Carmen DeCruz.
Texan gets 30-year prison term for terrorism-related counts
DALLAS (AP) — A North Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in a U.S. prison after he was convicted of sharing online messages promoting terrorism and lying to investigators. Federal prosecutors in Dallas on Wednesday announced the sentencing of 42-year-old Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim. He was convicted in May on eight counts related to social media and supporting terrorism. According to evidence presented at his trial, Rahim moderated a social media channel dedicated to recruiting fighters for the Islamic State group. He is said to have used a push-to-talk direct messaging application to promote violence in the name of IS.
Nearly $226M to restore open Gulf after 2010 BP oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal agencies have approved more than $200 million for 18 projects to restore the open Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill. The projects are described in a report released Tuesday. The biggest is about $52 million to study deep-sea habitats. The smallest is about $300,000 to find ways to keep sea turtles from swallowing longline fishing hooks or tangled in the lines. The money is from a fund created by BP in a 2016 settlement for natural resources damage. A nonprofit group called the Ocean Conservancy calls it a major conservation milestone for the Gulf.