LISD Board to vote on name of new magnet school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School Board will have a meeting Thursday morning, where a vote will take place to name the new magnet middle school that will replace Smylie Wilson Middle School.
That meeting will start at 7 a.m. inside of the LISD Administration Building at 1628 19th St.
The current Smylie Wilson Middle School, at 4402 31st St., will open next school year as a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics Magnet School. The new school will have an attendance zone that stretches from 98th Street to Bluefield Street, and Frankford Avenue to Quetzel Avenue.
When it opens next year, it will take in sixth and seventh graders who applied to attend. The year after, eighth graders will be allowed to apply.
Current Smylie Wilson students will go to either Irons or Mackenzie middle schools, depending on where they live.
