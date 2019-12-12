Lubbock Housing Authority awarded funds for 25 new housing vouchers

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -The Lubbock Housing Authority has been awarded $175,872 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fund 25 new Housing Choice Vouchers in 2020. These vouchers will provide affordable housing for non-elderly persons with disabilities who are currently experiencing homelessness or have previously experienced homelessness and are currently in a permanent supportive housing or rapid rehousing project.