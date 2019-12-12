Lubbock Housing Authority awarded funds for 25 new housing vouchers

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -The Lubbock Housing Authority has been awarded $175,872 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fund 25 new Housing Choice Vouchers in 2020. These vouchers will provide affordable housing for non-elderly persons with disabilities who are currently experiencing homelessness or have previously experienced homelessness and are currently in a permanent supportive housing or rapid rehousing project.
The Housing Authority is partnering with another local nonprofit, Open Door, who will offer case management and supportive services to those receiving the vouchers.
“For many people with disabilities in homelessness, they need a support system in place along with housing,” says Chad Wheeler, Executive Director of Open Door. “This is a great way to collaborate in order to provide both.”
This program helps to further the goals of reducing chronic homelessness in Lubbock. The program is slated to begin in early 2020.
