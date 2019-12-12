New magnet school named after Lubbock-native Willie McCool

A video showing the accomplishments of astronaut Wilie McCool is shown before the Lubbock School Board of Trustees takes a vote to name a new school after him. McCool died in 2003 during the Columbia space shuttle disaster. (Source: Michael Cantu, KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | December 12, 2019 at 6:44 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 9:39 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School Board voted Thursday morning to name the new STEAM magnet school after Lubbock-native and NASA astronaut Willie McCool.

That meeting started at 7 a.m. inside of the LISD Administration Building at 1628 19th St.

The current Smylie Wilson Middle School, at 4402 31st St., will open next school year as a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics Magnet School. The new school will have an attendance zone that stretches from 98th Street to Bluefield Street, and Frankford Avenue to Quetzel Avenue.

When it opens next year, it will take in sixth and seventh graders who applied to attend. The year after, eighth graders will be allowed to apply.

Current Smylie Wilson students will go to either Irons or Mackenzie middle schools, depending on where they live.

