Post Antelopes set for State Semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Post Antelopes are set for the State Semifinals matchup against Valley View.
The "Bold Gold" are the undefeated Region-1 champions, while the Valley View Eagles are 12-2 and are the Region-2 champions.
"They are a team that kind of reminds me a lot of ourselves," Post head football coach Michael Pittman said. "They are going to run the ball about 80-percent of the time and they play good defense. We are kind of a mirror image of each other."
So for coach, what are the keys to victory for Post to beat Valley View and punch their tickets to State?
"Limit turnovers and play good defense," Pittman said. "When we get the ball we have to move the chains and punch it in when you get the chance."
A big strength for this year’s Post team is their toughness and the bond that the team has.
No doubt, the 14-0 State Semifinals-bound Antelopes have created a buzz in their hometown.
"There has been two other semifinal teams, and I believe it was 1983 and 2001," Pittman said. "So, anytime you make it this far, I don't think people realize how hard it is. You know, you have to have a little luck and you have to be pretty good, and it's not easy to get here. But, it has been a lot of fun and a lot of people in our community is so proud. And, I'm sure proud of our kids."
The Antelopes will face Valley View in Brownwood at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Dec 12.
Post will be the home team and the game will take place at Gordon Wood Stadium.
