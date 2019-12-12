Post Antelopes set for State Semifinals

By Devin Ward | December 11, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Post Antelopes are set for the State Semifinals matchup against Valley View.

The "Bold Gold" are the undefeated Region-1 champions, while the Valley View Eagles are 12-2 and are the Region-2 champions. ​

"They are a team that kind of reminds me a lot of ourselves," Post head football coach Michael Pittman said. "They are going to run the ball about 80-percent of the time and they play good defense. We are kind of a mirror image of each other."​

So for coach, what are the keys to victory for Post to beat Valley View and punch their tickets to State? ​

"Limit turnovers and play good defense," Pittman said. "When we get the ball we have to move the chains and punch it in when you get the chance."​

A big strength for this year’s Post team is their toughness and the bond that the team has. ​

No doubt, the 14-0 State Semifinals-bound Antelopes have created a buzz in their hometown. ​

"There has been two other semifinal teams, and I believe it was 1983 and 2001," Pittman said. "So, anytime you make it this far, I don't think people realize how hard it is. You know, you have to have a little luck and you have to be pretty good, and it's not easy to get here. But, it has been a lot of fun and a lot of people in our community is so proud. And, I'm sure proud of our kids."​

The Antelopes will face Valley View in Brownwood at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Dec 12. ​

Post will be the home team and the game will take place at Gordon Wood Stadium.

