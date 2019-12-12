Spring-like weather returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Afternoon high temperatures finally returned to the 50s and low 60s over the region Thursday, along with clouds moving southeast.
The warmer temps will continue Friday through Sunday with highs each day ranging from 63-68 for all of the South Plains. There will be some periods of clouds but rain is not in the forecast through Sunday night.
As for those nighttime low temps it will be chilly as they will remain in the 30-35 degree range for Lubbock each morning.
It will be windy on Friday, breezy Saturday and windy again Sunday afternoon. Wind speeds tomorrow will average 15-25 mph with a few stronger gusts in the afternoon. The wind speeds on Saturday will range from 10-20 mph for the south.
Looking ahead, winter will return by Monday morning with the daytime temps back in the low to mid to upper 40s Monday through Wednesday. It doesn’t look favorable at this point for any moisture on the South Plains. However, the panhandle region does have a chance for a wintry mix late Sunday and early Monday.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.