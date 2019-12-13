Blue-collar character actor Danny Aiello dies at age 86

He played many tough-guy roles

Danny Aiello is pictured at a Q&A session at the premiere screening Of "Reach Me" hosted by the University Of Miami inside the BankUnited Center Field Houseon Nov. 20, 2014 in Miami, Fla. The actor has died at the age of 86. (Source: mpi10)
December 13, 2019 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 10:32 AM

(AP) - The blue-collar character actor Danny Aiello has died at age 86.

His long career of playing tough guys included roles in “Fort Apache, the Bronx,” “The Godfather, Part II” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

But perhaps his most famous role was as a pizzeria operator in a black neighborhood of Brooklyn in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” which earned him an Oscar nod.

Aiello became a favorite of several directors, among them Woody Allen, who used him in the Broadway play “The Floating Light Globe” and the movies “Broadway Danny Rose,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo” and “Radio Days.”

