Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, two men are in a Lubbock hospital after a house exploded in Brownfield.
- Police say the men were trying to heat a home with a propane tank when it exploded.
- There’s no word on their current condition.
- Read more here: 2 injured in Brownfield house explosion, house destroyed
The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are going to the state football title game.
- Post beat Valley View, 35-7, last night in Brownwood.
- They will now play for the State 2A Division 1 title on Wednesday in Arlington.
- Get a recap here: Post Antelopes win, advance to 2AD1 State Championship game
A Brexit deal is all but finalized, which is a relief for the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
- His Conservative party won big Thursday in the country’s national election.
- The European stock market is now near an all-time high as investors cheer the likelihood of a Brexit deal.
- Read more here: Boris Johnson’s Conservatives win majority in UK election
The House Judiciary Committee will vote today on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
- The panel ended debate last night after 14 hours of clashes between lawmakers.
- The full house could vote on the articles next week.
- Read more here: House panel delays historic Trump impeachment vote
