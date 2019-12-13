Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Post Antelopes headed to state in football, 2 from Brownfield injured after house explosion, vote on impeachment stalled after Thursday debate

By Michael Cantu | December 13, 2019 at 5:56 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 5:56 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, two men are in a Lubbock hospital after a house exploded in Brownfield.

The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are going to the state football title game.

A Brexit deal is all but finalized, which is a relief for the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The House Judiciary Committee will vote today on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

