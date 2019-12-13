Good Samaritans help victims of Thursday night car fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Good Samaritans who were passing by a car fire have reached out to help the victims.
LFR responded to the fire at Utica and the South Loop just before 8:30 p.m.
The two victims are from Lamesa so Good Samaritan Jackie Reyna bought them a hotel for the night so they would have a place to stay.
Reyna described the scene as she drove up on the fire.
“A friend and I were headed out and I actually saw the flames from the Loop. When we were pulling up I said turn here, turn here! Pulled up and saw the car on fire, actually jumped out of the car and started heading towards the car because I didn’t know if anybody was in there. The two young girls were across the street yelling ‘We were the ones in there!’ I was on the phone with 9-1-1. These guys showed up and put out the fire. They were really upset they were just Christmas shopping for their two boys, just praying that everything was saved.”
