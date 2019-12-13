Jordyn Brooks bringing in more postseason awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks had a phenomenal year and is now reaping the benefits of his play.
On Thursday, Brooks was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Year for the State of Texas by Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine.
This was just one of several awards for Brooks on Wednesday, as he was honored as a second team All-American by Walter Camp Foundation.
With that honor - Brooks has been tabbed as a second team All-American by three different organizations: Walter Camp, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.
Additional All-America teams will be announced in the upcoming days, and most likely Brooks will see his name listed once again.
