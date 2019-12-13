Lubbock man given life sentence for sexual abuse of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has sentenced 48-year-old Marcus Barrios to life in prison without possibility of parole for the continually sexually assaulting two young girls.
That sentence was handed down on Friday.
The court states two girls, 13 and 11, came forward in May of 2017 and told their mother and authorities Barrios, who was their stepfather, touched them inappropriately. An investigation showed their claims to be true and he was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child/sexual conduct.
After a trial, Barrios was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child on Thursday, Dec. 12.
“We saw two very brave girls confront their attacker this week about the heinous crimes he committed against them," Courtney Boyd and Laura Beth Fossett, prosecutors for the case, said in an official statement. "The jury’s 28-minute guilt/innocence verdict and 8-minute Life punishment verdict speaks volumes for how our community views sexual predators. When the most vulnerable of our community are hurt like this, justice demands severe consequences, and the jury certainly delivered.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.