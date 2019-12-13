One of the best meteor showers peaks tonight

In the evening the meteors will appear to originate low on the horizon to the east. As the evening progresses the origination point will move higher and higher in the sky until just about overhead around midnight. In the early morning hours the point of origin will be to the west, getting lower and lower in the sky. However, it really isn't necessary to look in a specific direction to enjoy a meteor shower – just lay down and look up and you are bound to see some meteors. Weather permitting.