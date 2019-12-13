Plainview ISD school board to consider partners for full-day Pre-K

December 13, 2019 at 10:13 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 10:13 AM

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Independent School District will consider a partnership for full-day pre-kindergarten classes during its next meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 inside the PISD Board Room at 2417 Yonkers St.

Guidelines have been set through House Bill 3, that was passes earlier this year, for eligible entities. Those include being a Texas Rising Star Program Provider with a three-star certification, are nationally accredited, are a head start provider, are a Texas School Ready! participant, and meets requirements under HB3′s Section 29.1532.

Through HB3, district have to convert half-day pre-k programs into full-day programs that serve 4-year-olds. The text of the bill states districts have to try to engage in community partnerships to make this work.

More on those partnerships can be found on the Texas Education Agency’s website here.

In compliance with House Bill 3 of the 86th Legislature, Plainview ISD is holding a public meeting to solicit and...

