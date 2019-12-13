Portales Woman Faces up to 26 Years For Kidnapping

In October of 2018, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Roosevelt General Hospital where victim, Albert Pino, was being treated for injuries to his face and chest, as well as burns on his back. Pino told deputies that he was taken in a vehicle by 2 males and female to location in the country. They bound Pino’s wrists and beat him with a hatchet type instrument and burned him on his back with an unknown implement. They also shot him in the chest with a BB or pellet gun and fired a handgun into the ground beside him. Pino said they were demanding to know where a certain “bag” was. Pino was then taken back to his home, where he ran to Allsups to call 911.