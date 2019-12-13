Post Antelopes win, advance to 2AD1 State Championship game

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The Post Bold Gold Antelopes did what they’ve done all season long….win!
No. 6 Post beat Valley View 35-7 to move to 15-0 on the season and into the Class 2A Division I State Championship game for the first time in school history.
They’ll play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington next Wednesday night against No. 1 Refugio on Wednesday.
Down 7-0, Slayden Pittman found a hole and went 39 yards for the touchdown to tie the game at 7.
In the 2nd quarter Bold Gold Coach Michael Pittman rolled the dice on 4th and goal from the two, Taytem Thetford threw a TD pass to Nathan McDaniel to give Post a 14-7 lead.
With less than 30 seconds left in the half, Slayden Pittman with a six-yard touchdown run to give the Antelopes a 21-7 halftime lead.
In the third, 3rd and goal from the 15, Pittman dropped the snap, but picked up the ball and threw it in the end zone to Thetford for a touchdown. Post was up 28-7.
Pittman scored his third rushing touchdown to take it 35-7 in the fourth quarter.
The third time to the State Semifinals was a charm for Post. In 1983 and 2001, the season ended in this round, but the 2019 Post Bold Gold Antelopes are now 15-0 and they will meet No. 1 Refugio, who are also 15-0, 7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 18 for the State Championship.
The last 11-man UIL football State Championship in our Viewing area was the Idalou Wildcats in 2010.
Post is the second West Texas team to make it to the State Championship game this season. Motley County will meet Richland Springs 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 18 in Arlington for the Class 1AD2 State Championship.
Congrats to the Post Bold Gold Antelopes.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.