Salvation Army: 300 Angel Tree gifts still not returned

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army says 300 of the 1,300 Angel Tree gifts have not been returned. This is a problem, because each child’s name tag is only printed once.
Through this program, shoppers buy toys for specific children and drop them off at Angel Tree locations. However, the Salvation Army has noticed some donors have not returned their gifts or tags.
The organization is encouraging donors to drop off those gifts before noon by Friday, Dec. 13.
Alternatively, people who want to make a donation not through the program are able to. They can drop off toys and other gifts to the Salvation Army at 1111 16th St. Gift suggestions include Legos, Hot Wheels, Baby Alive, board games, superhero play sets and scooter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.