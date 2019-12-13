Tech regents OK updates to baseball clubhouse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University Board of Regents OK’d a budget that would go towards additions and renovations to the Tech baseball clubhouse. The revised budget is set at around $1.1 million.
The vote set a timeline and a budget so construction can get started on those updates in Rip Griffin Park. This decision was made during a Thursday meeting of the regents.
Construction crews will now renovate about 10,000-square-feet of the clubhouse and add an additional 9,500-gross-square feet. Renovations and expansions include: Coach’s office suit, relocated players locker room, classroom, film room, updated athletic training and hydrotherapy facility, players lounge and nutrition/dining room, and a main recruiting lobby.
This will be funded through Tech’s Revenue Finance System and repaid with gift funds, according to Billy Breedlove, vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction, said.
Construction is set to begin in the fall.
