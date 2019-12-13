Texas Tech Parking and Transportation wants students to know Raider Ride is always there

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a sexual assault and an attempted assault on Texas Tech’s campus on Sunday and Monday, with a suspect still on the loose, Texas Tech Parking and Transportation is reminding the public of the Raider Ride service.
The ride-share service can be requested using a mobile device through the Tap Ride app. Eric Crouche, the managing director of Texas Tech’s Parking and Transportation, says the rides will take you anywhere within the city limits and is included in students’ tuition.
“That program runs while classes are in session from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. to give students a safe ride home so that they can go home from classes or between buildings on classes. It operates anywhere in the city limits and that is included in their transportation fee that they pay.”
Crouche says the driver of the vehicle will send the student a notification to let them know they’re outside. This way, students can be inside while waiting for the vehicles to come. The vehicles used for the service include a 10-passenger van, a mini van, and a shuttle with an illuminated sign on top of the vehicle that says “Raider Ride”.
Crouch says the point of these vehicles is to provide safety.
“I would really just encourage people on campus, particularly if you’re walking alone, to call the Raider Ride service and take that ride and be cautious.”
