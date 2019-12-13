Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As expected, it was a very windy and very warm day (for December) on the South Plains. Most of the region had afternoon temps in the 60s to low 70s and wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph.
As for the weekend, Saturday will not be as windy as Friday and it will be cooler with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s in Lubbock and 50s to the north of Lubbock. However, due to the weak being a weak one, the southwestern South Plains will still record some upper 60s and maybe a few lows 70s on Saturday.
The weekend will be dry and you can expect some scattered clouds across the region both Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday will also be another very wind day with similar wind speeds and more of a west to southwest direction, which may stir some dust over the area. With the gusty and dry winds look for afternoon highs to return to the upper 60s to low 70s.
However, keep the coats handy because the next front Sunday evening will bring much colder air back to the South Plains and highs will stay in the 40s most of next week and I expect lows to fall to near 20 degrees by Wednesday morning.
One last note, the Geminid meteor shower will peak tonight and tomorrow night and hopefully the skies will be mostly clear.
