Dallas 4-year-old with heart disease has wish fulfilled by Santa

Dallas, Texas (KCBD) - 4-year-old Brantley, who is battling a congenital heart disease, fulfilled his wish on Thursday, December 12. Santa and his elves helped Brantley and his family build a snowman in Breckenridge, CO.
On Wednesday, December 11, 4-year-old Brantley and his family arrived at Denver International Airport en route to Breckenridge, CO where Brantley’s wish to build a snowman came true thanks to Macy’s and Make-A-Wish, with the help of Southwest.
Prior to Brantley’s surprise flight from Dallas, TX to Denver, CO, Macy’s Santa and his elves met Brantley and his family at Dallas Love Field Airport where Santa officially revealed that Brantley’s wish was coming true. Representatives from Macy’s, Make-A-Wish, Southwest Airlines employees and customers hosted a festive sendoff for Brantley at the departing gate.
While inflight, Macy’s surprised and delighted Southwest customers with gift bags filled with goodies, including a Believe postcard for customers to write their letter to Santa to help Macy’s and Make-A-Wish grant more wishes that are waiting to come true.
Upon arrival at Denver International Airport, representatives from Macy’s, Make-A-Wish Colorado and Southwest Airlines welcomed Brantley and his family at Southwest baggage claim where Brantley received additional surprises, including new winter gear and a snowman building kit, courtesy of local Macy’s colleagues
