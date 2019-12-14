Lubbock Coding Academy celebrates first graduating class

"Partnering with LEDA, Texas Tech University, South Plains College, and Lubbock businesses to understand local needs and provide technical education that makes sense for Lubbock was an important part of our decision to launch Lubbock Coding Academy," says Lubbock Coding Academy and Austin Coding Academy CEO, Chris Lofton. "The need for web developers in Lubbock is growing and we're excited to see the first cohort of students go through our program successfully and learn skills that will prepare them for transformative careers in technology. Now we're focusing on working with local companies to get our graduates hired and contributing as members of Lubbock's growing technology workforce."