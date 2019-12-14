Lubbock Coding Academy celebrates first graduating class

Provided by Lubbock Coding Academy
Lubbock Coding Academy graduated their first cohort of students to complete its 9-month Full Stack Web Development Program on Friday, December 13th at Texas Tech Innovation Hub.
Lubbock Coding Academy launched its first cohort in February 2019 at South Plains College Lubbock Center. Over the past 9 months, students have worked together with local web developers to learn and build a practical understanding of C#, .NET, and JavaScript – the most in-demand technologies in Lubbock.
The graduation consisted of student presentations, an address from Lubbock Coding Academy CEO, Chris Lofton, a Keynote from Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) President & CEO, John Osborne, and more to celebrate students' accomplishments as they transition into their new careers in technology.
Lubbock Coding Academy is a partnership between LEDA, Texas Tech University, South Plains College, and Austin Coding Academy aimed at further developing Lubbock's growing technology sector. Since launching in February 2019, Lubbock Coding Academy has served more than 50 students with innovative and practical web development classes covering the technologies that Lubbock businesses are looking for as they grow and scale.
In addition to Full Stack Web Development classes, Lubbock Coding Academy has been working with local companies to understand hiring needs, build curriculum, source talent, hire instructors, and continue the significant growth of Lubbock's technology sector.
"Partnering with LEDA, Texas Tech University, South Plains College, and Lubbock businesses to understand local needs and provide technical education that makes sense for Lubbock was an important part of our decision to launch Lubbock Coding Academy," says Lubbock Coding Academy and Austin Coding Academy CEO, Chris Lofton. "The need for web developers in Lubbock is growing and we're excited to see the first cohort of students go through our program successfully and learn skills that will prepare them for transformative careers in technology. Now we're focusing on working with local companies to get our graduates hired and contributing as members of Lubbock's growing technology workforce."
The ceremony included:
Remarks from Lubbock Coding Academy Campus Director, Chris Troutman
Interactive presentations from graduating students showcasing their full stack applications built using C#, .NET, and JavaScript
Congratulations from Lubbock Coding Academy CEO, Chris Lofton
Keynote Speech from LEDA President and CEO, John Osborne
Certificate Presentation to Lubbock Coding Academy graduates
About Lubbock Coding Academy:
Lubbock Coding Academy is a partnership between the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), Texas Tech University, South Plains College, and Austin Coding Academy. Our mission is to make careers in technology accessible to everyone through practical web development training and job placement and to source talent and provide innovative training solutions for local companies. Learn more about Lubbock Coding Academy here: https://lubbockcodingacademy.com/ .