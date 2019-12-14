Lubbock Cooper falls to Aledo in 5AD2 State Semifinals

ABILENE, TX (KCBD) - The No. 6 Lubbock Cooper Pirates proved they belong as they battled No. 1 Aledo for four quarters, falling 28-21 in the 5AD2 State Semifinals in Abilene Saturday afternoon.
Lubbock Cooper tied the game at 21 with an Isaiah Johnson touchdown run with 5:35 left.
Aledo is the Defending State Champion. The Bearcats have won five of the last seven State titles and seven of the last 10.
Aledo drove down and with less than two minutes left, Jace McClellan, the Oklahoma Commit, fumbled the ball and the Pirates recovered; however, he was called down. Replay appears to show the ball was out before his knee went down. Tough call because, McClellan would take it in on the next play to give Aledo a 28-21 lead with 1:55 left.
The Pirates were unable to score, but they battled the best high school football team in the State of Texas for the last 10 seasons.
The Lubbock Cooper Pirates made history, playing in the State Semifinals for the first time in 80 years of playing 11-man football.
They finish the season 13-2 in Chip Darden’s first season as Pirates Head Coach.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.