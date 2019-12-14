Morton mother meets sheriff’s deputies who saved her daughter from house fire

MORTON, TX (KCBD) - On Sunday, Cochran Sheriff’s deputies were the first to respond to a fire at Ernestine Evans’ home in Morton, where they helped get her disabled daughter out of the home.
Now almost a week later, on Friday, Ernestine met up with the two deputies who did the good deed at the Cochran County Courthouse.
Ernestine wasn’t home when the fire began. Sheriff’s deputies Chris Covarruviaz and Adam Miller, as seen in the body cam footage, busted into the home and found one woman who they believe was sleeping and got her out safely.
“A few more minutes and I think that house would have been full of smoke, so I went ahead and kicked the front door in and I ran up to the woman who was asleep and she didn’t know what was going on,” Covarruviaz said. “So then, Adam Miller and I went back into the residence to make sure it was clear and that there was nobody else.”
Ernestine, who has lived in Morton for over 50 years, says she’s filled with gratitude for the sheriff’s deputies and the community.
“I don’t know how you say… an overpour of generosity from this community and I just wonder how God knew to put me in little bitty Morton, Texas with all of these wonderful people around me,” Evans said. “I just want to thank this community because there’s no telling of the tragedy that could have happened.”
She says the sheriff’s office still checks on her every day.
“Nobody wants anything bad to happen to anybody, but you just hope that you’re there at the right time, blessing someone, Covarruviaz said. “We can hit and pay for that door, but that door is nothing when it comes to saving a life and when I hit the door and found her, I knew that house was going to go up really quick.”
Ernestine has a place to sleep, but she doesn’t know her next step. Even so, she says she knows she will be fine.
"All I need is a hug, love, and care from this community and the people that I love and I’ve got that so i’m going to make it. I’m going to make it.”
